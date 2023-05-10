Military Spouse Appreciation Day 2023: Freebies and Discounts

In addition to Teacher Appreciation Week, National Nurses Week and Mother's Day on Sunday, Military Spouse Appreciation Day is Friday, May 12.

The entire month of May is Military Appreciation Month but on Military Spouse Appreciation Day, we recognize and thank the military spouses who "serve and sacrifice alongside their service members and keep our military strong."

To say thank you, many companies offer military discounts year-round. Spouses, in particular, may be interested in learning about these current deals:

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Clothes, Shoes and Accessories

Clarks shoes also offers a military spouse discount through ID.me. Just select 'military' at checkout. The discount cannot be combined with other promotional codes or applied to any gift card purchases.

Converse offers a 10% discount to all active, reservist, veteran, and retired US Military personnel, as well as the spouses and dependents of active personnel. Confirm your eligibility by filling out the form on its website and selecting 'military family.'

Levi's jeans. Few things are more American than a pair of Levi's jeans. Unlock the discount on its website by entering your service member's details on SheerID for 15% off.

L.L. Bean offers 10% off your entire order for military. Just fill out the form on its website with your service member's details to confirm eligibility.

Lululemon, everyone's favorite leggings brand, offers 15% off to Military members, their spouses and dependents (though they must verify separately).

Madewell offers 15% off to military personnel in stores and online when you create a free Madewell Insider account. You'll need to upload some documentation but your discount will be valid for one year thereafter.

Tiffany & Co. offers a 10% discount on engagement rings and wedding bands when shopping in-store. Military ID or spouse ID is required. Fiancés, domestic partners, wives and husbands are eligible for the accommodation even if their U.S. military partner is stationed overseas and not able to come into the store.

Veer, known for its all-terrain stroller wagon, offers a 15% military discount to all active-duty personnel, veterans, and dependents.

Vera Bradley, known for its colorful handbags, offers 15% off for military spouses. You'll need to verify eligibility using ID.me.

Vineyard Vines gives a 15% discount off "almost everything." Fill out the SheerID form on its website and select 'military spouse' to verify your details.

Yankee Candle has a 10% discount available to all active and retired members of the military, plus their immediate family. You can redeem in-store or by emailing a copy of your order confirmation to info@yankeecandle.com

Entertainment

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment - Through their "Waves of Honor" program, active duty military, activated or drilling reservist, or National Guardsman can receive one complimentary admission per year and up to three complimentary tickets for direct dependents to either SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, or Sesame Place. You can request your tickets online on your desired park's website where you'll be asked to verify eligibility using ID.me.

Kids Bowl Free - If you're a milspouse with kids, you're always thinking about your children before yourself. As the name suggests, kids can bowl two free games every day, all summer long when you sign them up on the KBF website. A number of military bowling alleys are participating in the program as well.

Regal Cinemas - Have your military spouse treat you to a long-awaited night at the movies! Both active duty and retired veterans are eligible for military pricing.

MGM Resorts - MGM Resorts has a special "Military & Veterans Program" (MVP) available to any active duty military, members of the National Guard & Reserve, retired military, prior service and spouses of eligible military personnel to receive special discounts on rooms, restaurants, shows and attractions.

SiriusXM - If you're going to subscribe to SiriusXM, don't forget that they offer a generous 25% off to the military.

Homecoming

If you're a milspouse prepping to welcome home your service member, you may be interested in a welcome home sign by BuildaSign.com!

Buildasign.com offers free, 100% customizable banners for families celebrating the homecoming of a deployed loved one. No coupon code or military ID validation is required. Simply create an account and start designing. Just pay for shipping.

You can call their customer love team with any questions at 1-800-330-9622.

Everything Else

Amtrak offers a 10% discount on the lowest available rail fare on most Amtrak trains, including for travel on the Auto Train to active-duty US military personnel, their spouses and their dependents with valid military ID. Just use the Fare Finder at the beginning of your search and select 'Military' for each passenger as appropriate to receive the discount.

Lowe's is proud to offer Active-duty military, veterans and spouses a 10 percent discount every day. "Military spouses are pillars of stability, joy and strength," the website reads. The discount "extends to your spouse in appreciation for everything they do."

Home Depot gives 10% off eligible purchases (up to $400 annually) to active military, veterans and their spouses.

Sherwin Williams extends a 15% off discount to military members and their spouses for paints, stains and painting supplies.