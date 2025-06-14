Protests
Live Updates

Live updates: Military parade in DC closes streets amid chance of storms

Follow the latest on travel disruptions, weather, protests and more

By Carissa DiMargo

What to Know

  • The festival and massive military parade in D.C. will celebrate the Army’s 250th anniversary, which also falls on President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday.
  • Here's what to know about what time the parade starts, the security perimeter and possible flight delays at DCA.
  • There's a chance that storms could rain on Trump's military parade — they could roll in just as the parade is expected to gear up.
  • Road closures for the parade include the Arlington Memorial Bridge, as well as the inbound Roosevelt Bridge's splits to Constitution and Independence avenues, and some exits on I-395 in downtown D.C. In addition, the GW Parkway will be closed in both directions between U.S. 50 and I-395.

Expect big crowds, fireworks, troops and tanks rolling down Constitution Avenue — as well as traffic and travel disruptions, a protest and debate over the cost of the festivities.

Follow live updates below.

This article tagged under:

Protests
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us