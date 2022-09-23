White House

Military Aide Arrested After Bringing Gun to White House: Secret Service

The aide works at the White House military office and is authorized and credentialed to work at the White House, but he doesn't have authority to have a weapon there, a spokesperson for the Secret Service said.

By Gina Cook

Getty Images

A military aide was arrested Thursday after he brought a loaded gun to an entrance of the White House, the United States Secret Service confirms to News4.

Patrick Tansey, 54, was charged with carrying a pistol without a license, The Washington Post was first to report.

According to charging documents, a pistol was inside Tansey's backpack, which he placed into a Secret Service X-ray screener.

Tansey does not have a license to carry a gun in Washington, D.C., charging documents said.

He said in an interview with detectives that the gun belongs to him.

News4 has reached out to Tansey for comment.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.

