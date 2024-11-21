Miley Cyrus makes rare comment on ex Liam Hemsworth

Originally appeared on E! Online

Miley Cyrus isn't jaded when it comes to collaborating with her loved ones.

The "Flowers" singer got candid about how her relationship with her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth — who she finalized her divorce from in January 2020 — has impacted her perspective on joining forces with her boyfriend of more than two years Maxx Morando for her forthcoming album Something Beautiful.

In fact, Cyrus partially credited falling in love with Hemsworth on set of the 2010 Nicholas Sparks film "The Last Song" as a reason why it felt natural for her to work alongside Morando — who produced several songs on the record, set to be released in 2025.

“I worked with my dad forever," Cyrus told Harper's Bazaar in an interview published Nov. 20. "That’s how me and my ex-husband met each other. I’ve always worked with the people that I love. And Morando just inspires me so much."

And the 32-year-old was able to explore an even deeper well of creativity by teaming up with Morando, 26, who also plays drums in the band Lilly. In fact, Cyrus insisted Something Beautiful, which will be accompanied by a visual album, has a more experimental sound than her past work, describing it as "hypnotizing and glamorous."

"It’s a concept album that’s an attempt to medicate somewhat of a sick culture through music," she explained. "The visual component of this is driving the sound. It was important for me that every song has these healing sound properties."

And while Cyrus' romance with Hemsworth — who she tied the knot with in 2018 after dating on and off for nearly a decade — didn't work out in the end, she has previously shared that she still looks back fondly on meeting the "Hunger Games" alum, who has been dating model Gabriella Brooks since 2019, on set of "The Last Song."

"I think one of the elements that made that movie feel so special," she shared on TikTok in September 2023, "was it was watching two very young people fall in love with each other, which was happening in real time and real life."

The Grammy winner added, "So, the chemistry was undeniable, and that was the beginning of a long, 10-year relationship."