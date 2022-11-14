Mike Pence said in a new interview that former President Donald Trump's Jan. 6 tweet that he lacked "the courage" to overturn the 2020 election results was "reckless" and he criticized Trump as "a part of the problem" — some of Pence's harshest comments to date about the former president's actions during the 2021 riot at the Capitol.

The former vice president said in an interview with David Muir of ABC's "World News Tonight" that Trump’s tweet “angered” him.

“I mean, the president’s words were reckless and his actions were reckless,” Pence told Muir in an excerpt of the interview released Sunday. He added, “The president’s words that day at the rally endangered me and my family and everyone at the Capitol building,” according to ABC News.

During Thursday’s hearing on the riot at the U.S. Capitol, the Jan. 6 committee played behind the scenes footage of Democrat and Republican lawmakers coordinating with law enforcement for assistance as rioters broke through doors and windows.