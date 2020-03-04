Mike Bloomberg Ends Campaign, Endorses Biden for President

Mike Bloomberg is ending his 2020 bid and has endorsed Joe Biden for president in the wake of disappointing election results on Super Tuesday for the former New York City mayor.

“Three months ago, I entered the race for President to defeat Donald Trump," Bloomberg said in a statement. "Today, I am leaving the race for the same reason: to defeat Donald Trump– because it is clear to me that staying in would make achieving that goal more difficult."

He called for uniting behind the candidate with "the best shot" to defeat Trump.

"After yesterday’s vote, it is clear that candidate is my friend and a great American, Joe Biden," he said. “I’ve known Joe for a very long time. I know his decency, his honesty, and his commitment to the issues that are so important to our country – including gun safety, health care, climate change, and good jobs."

