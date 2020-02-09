Maryland

Midshipman Dies During Naval Academy Physical Readiness Test

By Associated Press

U.S. Naval Academy

A Navy midshipman has died while taking a physical readiness test at the U.S. Naval Academy.

The academy identified the midshipman Sunday as Duke Carrillo, 21, of Flower Mound, Texas.

Officials said in a news release that Carrillo collapsed Saturday during the 1.5-mile run portion of the Navy's semi-annual physical readiness test.

Posted by United States Naval Academy on Sunday, February 9, 2020

Officials said Carrillo was rushed to Anne Arundel Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 12:23 p.m.

The academy said the circumstances surrounding the cause of his death are under review.

Carrillo was a Quantitative Economics major and a member of the Naval Academy’s Flight Training Squadron.

