Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama Launching Podcast Based on ‘Light We Carry'

The former first lady's bestselling book focuses on dealing with stress and change

Key art of Michelle Obama's The Light Podcast, which features a smiling photo of Michelle Obama in a white dress against a purple background.
Audible

Michelle Obama’s recent celebrity-filled book tour is becoming a podcast.

Audible announced Wednesday that the former first lady will launch the “Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast” on March 7. It’s based on Obama’s tour promoting “The Light We Carry,” her recent bestselling book, which featured special guests like Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Tyler Perry, David Letterman and more.

“Though only a few thousand people were able to attend the events live, these remarkable conversations can now be heard by everyone,” Audible said in a news release. The eight-episode podcast “goes beyond the book as Michelle Obama and her friends share personal stories and insights listeners won’t encounter anywhere else.”

Obama said in a statement that the book tour was a way to expand on the book’s reflections about dealing with stress and change and a chance to “connect with real people once again.” The podcast, she said, is “a deeper examination of those fun and meaningful moments.”

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Michelle Obama and "The Light We Carry"

news Nov 16, 2022

Michelle Obama on Love, Loss, and Perseverance From Her New Memoir ‘The Light We Carry'

Michelle Obama Nov 14, 2022

Michelle Obama Has Emotional Meeting With Cancer Patient Whose Letter Inspired Her New Book

news Nov 18, 2022

Michelle Obama's Philosophy on Marriage: ‘You Have to Be Prepared to Have Long Stretches of Discomfort'

Obama released “The Light We Carry” book on Nov. 15, and kicked off her promotional tour the same night. She was joined in Washington for the first event by DeGeneres.

The podcast is the first original project in a multiyear deal between Audible and Higher Ground Productions, which was started by Barack and Michelle Obama after they left the White House. The company has produced several acclaimed documentaries, including the Oscar-winning film “American Factory.”

Episodes of “The Light Podcast” will be an Audible exclusive for two weeks, and will be widely available on other podcast platforms after that.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Michelle Obama
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us