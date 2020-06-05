Michael Jordan Donates $100 Million to Racial Equality Causes

Michael Jordan is donating $100 million in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

In a statement released by his manager Estee Portnoy, it was announced that Jordan and the Jordan Brand will donate $100 million over the course of the next 10 years. "Jordan Brand is more than one man. It has always been a family," the statement begins. "We represent a proud family that has overcome obstacles, fought against discrimination in communities worldwide and that works every day to erase the stain of racism and the damage of injustice."

It continues, "The will, the work, the excellence the world has come to know is the result of one generation after another, pouring their dreams into the next. It's 2020, and our family now includes anyone who aspires to our way of life. Yet as much as things have changed, the worst remains the same."

"Black lives matter. This isn't a controversial statement. Until the ingrained racism that allows our country's institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of Black people," they share.

According to the statement, the money will go to "organizations dedicated to ensuring racial inequality, social justice and greater access to education."

The basketball star is among the numerous celebrities who have showed their support for the Black Lives Matter movement by opening their wallets or participating in the global marches. To see who else has made sizable donations, check out the gallery below.

For more ways to take action and get involved, click here.