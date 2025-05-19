Miami nurse charged in death of mother after allegedly removing her intubation

A Miami nurse has been charged in the death of her mother, who died after having her intubation removed at a hospital, authorities said.

Juansette Sabrina Green, 54, was arrested Friday on a charge of aggravated manslaughter of an elderly or disabled adult, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

According to an arrest report, on May 5, Green's mother had been taken to Northshore Medical Center after she was experiencing shortness of breath.

Her health continued to deteriorate and she was transferred to the intensive care unit, where she was intubated.

On Friday, Green called her son and daughter to come to Northshore because the victim was not doing well, the report said.

Green and the witnesses were alone with the victim in ICU room when Green said "I'm pulling out" and removed the intubation from the victim, the report said.

An alarm went off and medical staff responded to the room to give aid to the victim, as Green told them to stop and said she "wanted her mother to go in peace," the report said.

The victim was pronounced dead a short time later.

Green left the hospital before police arrived but was later taken into custody at her home and booked into jail, the report said.

The report said Green is a licensed nurse practitioner with more than 20 years of experience in the medical field.

Green appeared in court over the weekend, where a judge ordered her held without bond.