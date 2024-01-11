Dolphins' Tyreek Hill opens up after Florida house fire: ‘We find a way to bounce back'

Ahead of the Miami Dolphins-Kansas City Chiefs wild-card playoff game, wide receiver Tyreek Hill opened up Thursday about dealing with the aftermath of a fire at his South Florida mansion.

"My wife's good. Mom is good. And my nephews are good. So that's all that matters, man," Hill told reporters.

The fire accidentally broke out Jan. 3 at his Southwest Ranches mansion due to a child playing with a lighter, officials said.

"Right now, man, it's just a transition ... I mean, but that's what players do. Like we find a way to bounce back," Hill said. "And that's what life is — ups and downs, you have things happen, and you got to find a way to like adjust to adversity. So we just had like a slight adversity, and we're gonna find a way to face it. And that's what we're doing now."

Crews got the fire under control in about two hours. The blaze was limited to the attic and roof but there was smoke damage in much of the house.

Hill was at practice when he got the news. Several media reports state the fire caused $2.3 million in damage to the nearly $7 million home.

"There are crazier things in the world going on," Hill said. "I'm not the only person in the world having a bad day. There are other people having bad days, you know. God has blessed me with great things and I have a great support system with teammates and family and stuff like that, and I just always try to look at the positive side of things."

Hill said he doesn't know when he'll be back at the house, but in the meantime, he and his family are staying and enjoying their time on the beach.

"Although it sucks to see you know, rooms you know destroyed and everything that you work for destroyed, it sucks, but my main thing was health," Hill said. "Making sure that my kids are alright, and yeah, man this gives me and my wife a chance to get closer."