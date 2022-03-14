Miami Dolphins Reach 4-Year Deal With DE Emmanuel Ogbah

The Miami Dolphins have reportedly inked a deal to keep one of the leaders of their defensive line in place for at least the next four seasons.

Miami signed defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah to a deal Monday worth $65 million to remain with the team he has spent the last two seasons with.

The six-year veteran signed with the Dolphins in 2020 after four seasons with Kansas City and Cleveland.

In his time with Miami, Ogbah has combined for 76 tackles and 18 sacks while being a leader of a defense that helped the Dolphins finish with back-to-back winning records for the first time since 2002 and 2003.

Miami also reportedly reached a two-year, $12.6 million deal with RB Chase Edmonds, who spent the last four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. Both moves were confirmed by agent Drew Rosenhaus, who represents both players.

Ogbah, who receives $32 million guaranteed, can sign at any time since he’s returning to the Dolphins, who have plenty of cap room. Edmonds, who gets about $6 million in guaranteed money, cannot sign before Wednesday.

In each of his first two seasons with Miami, Ogbah had nine sacks. Dolphins general manager Chris Grier revealed earlier this month that he had multiple conversations with Rosenhaus about a new deal, indicating Miami wasn’t going to let Ogbah get away easily.

“Those were going on all throughout the course of the season,” Grier said earlier this month. “We talked to him at multiple points in the season. We know what he is, he’s a good guy, good player, good person, and fits all of the criteria we’re looking for and has done a nice job for us for the last two years.”

The upgrade at running back was crucial after the Dolphins ranked 30th in the 32-team NFL in rushing yards this past season. Miami was the only team in the league that didn’t have a rush go for longer than 30 yards.