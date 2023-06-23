Putin vows to crush mercenary chief's armed revolt

Russian officials on Friday accused the powerful head of the Wagner mercenary group of an attempted coup after he vowed to retaliate against Russia’s military leadership for killing thousands of his fighters.

Russian officials increased security in Moscow and launched a criminal investigation into Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the paramilitary group that has seen some of the toughest fighting in Ukraine, “on charges of armed mutiny” after he vowed to stop the “evil” of the military leadership.

Prigozhin has claimed that he and his fighters had taken Rostov-on-Don, where the Russian military headquarters that oversee the war in Ukraine are based. A video posted to social media showed armored vehicles on the city's streets.

As the Kremlin rounded on Yevgeny Prigozhin, Vladimir Putin accused the mercenary chief and the Russian president's one-time confidant of "treason."

