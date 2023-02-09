Memphis DA to Review All Cases Previously Handled by the Five Officers Charged in Tyre Nichols' Death

The Shelby County District Attorney’s office in Tennessee said Thursday it will review all cases previously handled by the five Memphis police officers charged in the beating and killing of Tyre Nichols.
District Attorney Steve Mulroy did not say how many cases would be reviewed but said in a statement that it would include both closed and pending cases.
The five former officers were also added to the county’s list of law enforcement officers whose credibility has been questioned, Mulroy said.
For more on this story, go to NBC News.