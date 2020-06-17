Memorial Set for Santa Cruz County Deputy Killed in Line of Duty

A memorial service for a Santa Cruz County Sheriff's deputy killed in the line of duty earlier this month is scheduled to take place Wednesday morning at Cabrillo College in Aptos.

Deputy Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller, 38, was shot and killed June 6 in Ben Lomond as he and other law enforcement were investigating shots fired in the area.

Four other officers were injured in the gunbattle with suspect Steven Carrillo, who also is suspected of fatally shooting a federal officer in Oakland, authorities say.

Gutzwiller, a 14-year veteran of the sheriff's office, is survived by his expectant wife and one young child, according to an online memorial site for fallen officers.

A procession for Gutzwiller is set to begin at 7:45 a.m. in Santa Cruz and end at Cabrillo College Stadium in Aptos shortly before 10 a.m.

The service is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.