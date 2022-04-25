Melissa Lucio Execution Stayed by Texas Court of Appeals

A Texas appeals court on Monday delayed the execution of a woman amid growing doubts about whether she fatally beat her 2-year-old daughter.

Lucio, 52, was set to be executed by lethal injection Wednesday for the 2007 death of her daughter Mariah in Harlingen.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals granted a request by Lucio's lawyers for a stay of execution so a lower court can review her claims that new evidence in her case would exonerate her.

I thank God for my life. I have always trusted in Him. I am grateful the Court has given me the chance to live and prove my innocence. Mariah is in my heart today and always. I am grateful to have more days to be a mother to my children and a grandmother to my grandchildren. I will use my time to help bring them to Christ. I am deeply grateful to everyone who prayed for me and spoke out on my behalf. Melissa Lucio

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It was not immediately known when the lower court begin reviewing her case.

“We know that Melissa’s children—Mariah’s brothers and sisters—and Mariah’s grandparents, aunts and uncles are all relieved and grateful that Melissa’s life will not be taken by the State of Texas. And we believe the court honored Mariah’s memory because Melissa is innocent," said Tivon Schardl, Federal Public Defender for the Western District of Texas, Capital Habeas Unit, one of Lucio’s attorneys. "Melissa is entitled to a new, fair trial. The people of Texas are entitled to a new, fair trial. Texans should be grateful and proud that the Court of Criminal Appeals has given Melissa’s legal team the opportunity to present the new evidence of Melissa’s innocence to the Cameron County district court.

Lucio's case has garnered the support of lawmakers, celebrities and even some of the jurors who sentenced her to death.

Nearly half of the jurors who sentenced Lucio to die for the death of one of her 14 children have called for her upcoming execution to be halted and for her to get a new trial.

Just received word the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has granted a stay of #MelissaLucio’s execution - remanding vital issues back to the trial court and securing justice for Melissa and for Mariah and the entire Lucio family. Praise God! #txlege pic.twitter.com/lzfWaEe7TH — Jeff Leach (@leachfortexas) April 25, 2022

Her lawyers said new evidence shows that Mariah's injuries, including a blow to the head, were caused by a fall down a steep staircase, and many lawmakers and celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, an advocate for criminal justice reform, and Amanda Knox -- an American whose murder conviction in the death of a British student in Italy was overturned -- have rallied to Lucio's cause.

Prosecutors, though, maintain that the girl was the victim of child abuse.

Lucio's lawyers have filed various legal appeals seeking to stop her execution. She also has a clemency application before the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, which is set to consider her case Monday.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott could play a role in deciding Lucio's fate.

If put to death, Lucio would be the first Latina ever executed by Texas and the first woman the state has put to death since 2014.