Inauguration Day

What did Melania wear to Donald Trump's inauguration?

The incoming first lady chose a relatively new designer for her 2025 inauguration look

By NBC New York Staff

Adorned in a matching navy blue coat and hat, Melania Trump wore a custom look from a New York designer when she arrived at the White House ahead of the president-elect's swearing-in ceremony.

Eight years ago, Trump wore a lighter shade of blue from Ralph Lauren when her husband become the country's 45th president.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Her second inauguration look marks a surprising step away from "household" designer labels in favor of a smaller name.

Vogue says New York-based label Adam Lippes is behind her 2025 navy blue coat and skirt. The Lippes brand has been in business for just over 10 years.

Melania Trump paired the coat with a matching navy blue hat with a white stripe around the crown.

Bidens and Trumps at the White House

On Monday morning, she attended prayer service at St. John's Episcopal Church with her husband before heading to the White House.

Upon returning to the White House for a second term, the incoming first lady was expected to sit down with Jill Biden, President Joe Biden and President-elect Trump for tea and coffee.

Inauguration Day 4 hours ago

Live updates: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day underway with traditional events

Trump Administration 1 hour ago

Trump to declare national energy emergency, expanding his legal options to address high costs

Inauguration Day 56 mins ago

Trumps greeted by Bidens at White House 

The night before the president-elect's inauguration, Melania Trump made headlines after launching her own meme coin.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

The announcement came on X, formerly known as Twitter, alongside a photo of Trump and a website link where she encouraged people to "buy $MELANIA now."

This article tagged under:

Inauguration DayFashionMelania Trump
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us