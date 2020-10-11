Meghan Markle Says She Suffered ‘Almost Unsurvivable' Online Abuse

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, said she suffered "almost unsurvivable" online abuse while she was on maternity leave or looking after her baby son Archie with her husband Prince Harry.

The royal couple joined three Californian high school students on an episode of their podcast Teenage Therapy on Saturday, to mark World Mental Health Day and discussed topics including mental health stigma, self-care and online abuse, NBC News reports.

Meghan told hosts Gael, Kayla, and Thomas that the coronavirus pandemic, which has closed schools around the world, has meant more time online for many.

"Yes, it's a great way to connect, but it also ends up being a place where there's a lot of disconnection, you know, I can speak personally to," she said.

“I’m told that in 2019, I was the most trolled person in the entire world, male or female,” she said, without specifying who told her that information. NBC News has not been able to independently verify her claim.

“For eight months of that, I wasn’t even visible. I was on maternity leave or with a baby, but what was able to be manufactured and churned out, it’s almost unsurvivable,” she added.

