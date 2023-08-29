Megan Rapinoe to play U.S. Women's National Team farewell match in Chicago

Legendary U.S. Women’s National Team star Megan Rapinoe will say farewell to international competition later this year, and she will do so at Chicago’s Soldier Field.

According to a press release from U.S. Soccer, Rapinoe’s final match as a member of Team USA will take place Sunday, Sept. 24 at Soldier Field when the American squad takes on South Africa.

Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 4:30 p.m., and the game will air on TNT, Peacock and Universo. Tickets are currently available.

Rapinoe will be honored before the game for her stellar career, as well as achieving her 200th cap in July.

Rapinoe is one of eight players in USWNT history to score 50 or more goals and dish out 50 or more assists in her international career. She helped the U.S. to a pair of World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019, and helped the American squad earn a gold medal in the 2012 Olympics in London.

She also won the 2019 Ballon d’Or Feminin, and the 2019 Best FIFA Women’s Player awards.

Rapinoe announced her retirement from soccer earlier this year, and will finish her NWSL season with the OL Reign. Her final game is scheduled for Oct. 15.