Mega Millions: Winning Numbers Drawn for Tuesday's $555 Million Jackpot

A flurry of lottery ticket sales ahead of Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing pushed the estimated jackpot to at least $555 million.

The winning numbers for Tuesday's drawing: 2-31-32-37-70 with a Megaball of 25. The Megaplier was 3X.

The $555 million jackpot is for an annuity option, paid over 30 years. Winners almost always opt for cash prizes, which for Mega Millions would be $316.9 million cash.

The current Mega Millions record is $1.536 billion, sold in Oct. 2018. Powerball holds the world record for a jackpot worth $1.586 billion shared among three winning tickets on Jan. 13, 2016.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since April 15, allowing the top prize to grow larger and larger over the last three months.

Such a long stretch without a winner is rare but also reflects the incredibly small odds of matching all six numbers — one in 302.5 million.

Those prizes also would be subject to federal taxes, and most states would take a cut as well.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Think you have a chance at winning the Lottery? Well, you do! But its a very, very small chance. Here are some things that are more likely to happen to you.