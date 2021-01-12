mega millions

Mega Millions $625M Jackpot Largest in Nearly 2 Years

The big prize for Powerball, the other national lottery game, isn't far behind, at $550 million for Wednesday night's drawing

Lottery players will have a shot Tuesday night at the eighth-largest jackpot in U.S. history due to months without a winner of the big prize.

The Mega Millions $625 million jackpot is the largest lottery prize in nearly two years. The big prize for Powerball, the other national lottery game, isn't far behind, at $550 million for Wednesday night's drawing.

Mega Millions officials increased the jackpot estimate at midday Tuesday.

The jackpots promoted by lotteries refer to the winnings of those who opt for annuities paid out over 30 years. Nearly all jackpot winners actually take the cash option, which would be an estimated $458.8 million for Mega Millions and $411.4 million for Powerball.

More Coverage: Lotteries

investing Jan 9

Powerball Jackpot Soars to $550 Million. Here's How Much the Winner Would Owe in Taxes

Make It Jan 8

Mega Millions and Powerball Jackpots Are Climbing — Here Are the 5 Biggest US Lottery Prizes Ever

Those dreaming of instant wishes might want to remember that the odds of winning Powerball are one in 292.2 million. They're even steeper for Mega Millions, at one in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions and Powerball are both played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is offered in Puerto Rico.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

mega millionslotteryjackpot
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us