McDonald's is giving away free fries every Friday for the rest of the year—here's how to order

McDonald's is making a habit of giving away free food.

Now, with the fast food giant's latest promotion, you can get a free medium order of its famous fries every Friday through the end of the year — with any purchase.

The "Free Fries Friday" offer begins on Oct. 27 and will continue every week until Friday, Dec. 29, giving you 10 chances to take advantage of the deal.

To get the free spuds, you'll need to download the McDonald's app and make an account.

Upon opening the app on a given Friday, you'll be prompted to take advantage of the offer. The free medium fries can also be found under the deals tab.

The offer is limited to one per day, and your purchase must be worth a minimum of $1. Keep in mind that if you use the free fries deal, you won't be able to use any of the other deals available in the app that day.

The home of the Big Mac previously gave out free fries in July in honor of National French Fry Day. Back in January, it gave customers a free six-piece McNuggets to celebrate the item's 40th anniversary.

And just last month, McDonald's sold its double cheeseburger for just 50 cents for National Cheeseburger Day.

