McClatchy Files for Bankruptcy Protection, Ending Family Control of Newspaper Chain

The publisher of the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Sacramento Bee and dozens of other newspapers across the country is filing for bankruptcy protection.

McClatchy Co. said Thursday that it will continue to run normally as it pursues approval of its restructuring plan under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Its 30 local newsrooms are operating as usual, but the McClatchy family will lose control of a business it has run for more than a century and a half.

McClatchy expects fourth-quarter revenues of $183.9 million, down 14% from a year earlier. Its 2019 revenue is anticipated to be down 12.1% from the previous year.

The likely new owners of the country's second-largest local news company would led by the hedge fund Chatham Asset Management LLC and the now publicly-listed company would go private, McClatchy DC reported.

“While this is obviously a sad milestone after 163 years of family control, McClatchy remains a strong operating company and committed to essential local news and information,” McClatchy Chairman Kevin McClatchy told McClatchy DC. “While we tried hard to avoid this step, there’s no question that the scale of our 75-year-old pension plan – with 10 pensioners for every single active employee – is a reflection of another economic era.”

The move comes after Congress stopped McClatchy from being included along with other newspapers in a pension relief plan, a result of a last-minute shift in support, according to McClatchy DC.