Matthew Lawrence Confirms Romance With TLC's Chilli 3 Months After Divorce From Cheryl Burke

It looks like Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas and Matthew Lawrence are in perfect harmony.

The TLC member and the "Boy Meets World" alum are in an exclusive relationship and are very happy, her rep confirms to E! News.

Chilli, 51, and Matthew, 42, made their relationship Instagram official on New Year's Eve, both sharing a video of themselves dancing to A-ha's "Take On Me" in matching PJs and captioning it #NewYearsShenanigans #OnesieGang #WeCute.

The "No Scrubs" singer's rep told TMZ that the couple started dating just before Thanksgiving and that they spent that holiday as well as Christmas together in Atlanta, where he met her family. Although, Chilli and Matthew have known each other for longer as they were photographed soaking up the sun in Hawaii in August.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

And it looks like fans are thrilled for the pair. "My 90s heart is bursting with joy for both of you!" one follower wrote underneath the post. Added another, "You guys are so cute."

They aren't the only ones as Matthew's former Boy Meets World co-star Danielle Fishel wrote, "This makes me very happy!!"

The relationship news comes about three months after the Mrs. Doubtfire actor finalized his divorce from Cheryl Burke. The former "Dancing With the Stars" pro filed for divorce from Matthew Feb. 18 after almost three years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split and listing their date of separation as Jan. 7.

As for Chilli, she dated Usher in the early aughts, with the recording artists splitting in 2003. She also shares a 25-year-old son, Tron Austin, with her ex Dallas Austin.

(E!, Peacock and NBC are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)