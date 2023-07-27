Mastercard strikes marijuana industry, blocks cannabis purchase on debit cards

Mastercard is the latest entity to deal a blow to the U.S. marijuana industry.

The financial services company has demanded a ban on cannabis purchases on its debit cards, citing marijuana's federal illegality in cease-and-desist letters to banks and financial processors last week.

"As we were made aware of this matter, we quickly investigated it," a Mastercard spokesperson said Wednesday. "In accordance with our policies, we instructed the financial institutions that offer payment services to cannabis merchants and connect them to Mastercard to terminate the activity."

The statement continues, "The federal government considers cannabis sales illegal, so these purchases are not allowed on our systems."

Adult-use medical marijuana is currently legal in 37 states, including 21 states allowing recreational use. Cannabis use remains illegal at the federal level.

The cannabis industry didn't take Mastercard's move well.

American cannabis company Curaleaf said in a statement, “Current prohibitions on banking in cannabis are unfair to communities, law enforcement, cannabis workers and business owners."

Currently, traditional banking services are out of reach for the cannabis industry due to the federal classification of marijuana, along with heroin and LSD, as a Substance I drug — which has a high potential for abuse.

Mastercard's blockage poses a challenge for the marijuana businesses in the U.S., leaving dispensaries scrambling for already limited alternative financial options. The high-risk cannabis industry, which deals primarily in cash, suffered a blow last year when Visa cracks down on cashless ATMs at dispensaries, shutting down a popular workaround to the banking system.

Hawaii is the first state to implement cashless marijuana transactions, encouraging the use of the debit payment app CanPay to facilitate sales. California and Colorado are among the states that have the app as an option for cannabis consumers, according to the Associated Press.

On the federal level, the Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking Act is looking to free up banking services for the cannabis industry. The bipartisan bill seeks to protect banks from working with legal cannabis businesses and shield them from federal penalization, CNBC reported.

Amidst state and federal efforts to establish a more convenient transaction means, the cannabis industry may have to rely on cash for now, a method that poses risks of robbery and money laundering.