Mass Shooting Leaves at Least 9 Injured in Downtown Cincinnati

Two more people were shot in a separate incident in the city's Cincinnati’s Central Business District, police said

By Joe Studley and Mithil Aggarwal | NBC News

Working police lights
Getty Images

At least 9 people were injured in a mass shooting in downtown Cincinnati in the early hours of Sunday morning, police said.

As the suspect was actively shooting, one officer discharged a shot, Lt. Colonel Mike John of the Cincinnati Police Department told a news conference. It was unknown if the bullet struck the suspect, he added.

The suspect then "fled the scene," he said, adding that nobody was currently in custody.

None of the victims were “in critical condition and most of those injuries are lower extremity injuries,” he said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us