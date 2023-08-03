Mark Zuckerberg reveals his 4,000-calorie per day diet, outrageous McDonald's order

Mark Zuckerberg apparently has quite an appetite.

On his new app, Threads, the billionaire revealed that he eats 4,000 calories a day when he responded to a post from McDonald's that asked, "Y'all want anything from McDonald's."

Zuckerberg, who stays active by competing in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and won his first competition in May, replied, "20 nuggets, a quarter pounder, large fries, Oreo McFlurry, apple pie, and maybe some side cheeseburgers for later?"

Zuckerberg’s comment on his diet received hundreds of responses, including one from UFC Fighter Mike Davis who wrote, "You’re in camp! No Mcdonalds 😂."

However, the Facebook founder seemed adamant that he needed everything on the list.

He replied, “Not cutting weight so I need ~4000 calories a day to offset all the activity. And it’s so delicious…”

In late July, Zuckerberg shared that he has been awarded a blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu by his coach Dave Camarillo. In a Instagram post, in which he congratulated Camarillo on receiving his 5th-degree black belt, the Meta CEO shared some of his journey.

"You’re a great coach and I’ve learned so much about fighting and life from training with you," he wrote. "Also honored to be promoted to compete at blue belt for @guerrillajjsanjose team."

Earlier in July, Zuckerberg launched his new social media platform, Threads, that's expected to rival X (formerly known as Twitter) that billionaire Elon Musk recently took over.

“Threads is where communities come together to discuss everything from the topics you care about today to what’ll be trending tomorrow," a description for the app read in Apple's app store. "Whatever it is you’re interested in, you can follow and connect directly with your favorite creators and others who love the same things — or build a loyal following of your own to share your ideas, opinions and creativity with the world.”

When the app debuted, Zuckerberg took to his official Threads account to announce that 10 million users had already signed up for the platform within the first seven hours of it going live.

Less than a week later, Threads already had 100 million users.

When asked whether or not, Threads could compete with Twitter, Joanna Stern, a CNBC tech contributor who appeared on TODAY July 5, said it possibly can since the app has Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, backing it.

“There have been other competitors that have popped up to try to take on Twitter since Elon Musk’s acquisition, and they’ve struggled, they’ve struggled with the mainstream popularity,” she said. “Meta is the biggest social media company in the world. They can take this to their users, their existing user base and leverage that.”

