Accused killer took bloody selfies after stabbing man to death, investigators allege

A South Florida man accused of stabbing another man more than 49 times and partially burning his body took bloody selfies after the killing, investigators said in a court hearing Thursday.

Roiniel Perez, 31, faces charges of second-degree murder with a weapon, grand theft and more in connection with the killing of 52-year-old Oscar Rene Hernandez Augustin in November 2024.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Hernandez Augustin was reported missing Nov. 12 and his remains were found two days later alongside a dirt road.

Perez was arrested Nov. 17 after leading police on a pursuit in the victim's 2015 Toyota Corolla, eventually crashing into another vehicle, and then attempting to hide under another car.

During a court hearing Thursday, investigators described new details of the alleged crime, including that bloody selfies of Perez were found on his cellphone after his arrest.

In one of them, he reportedly holds his arm, covered in blood, up to the camera.

Investigators said Perez was the last known person to have communication with the victim. They said the suspect told them that the two would talk through a gay chat and had sex.

They also described the state of the victim's remains when discovered.

"The lower portions of his body from the waist down to ankles are burnt or charred, actually. Completely black. He is wearing a T-shirt that has been pulled up to the area of about his chest. And also covered with quite a bit amount of dry branches," a Miami-Dade sheriff's deputy said.

Investigators have previously said that blue latex gloves were found near the body.

Miami-Dade Corrections Miami-Dade Corrections

Perez also allegedly confessed to using Hernandez's bank card multiple times after his disappearance. Detectives found the card in his possession along with the victims ID, investigators have said.

Detectives also found a "substantial amount of blood" in the rear seats of Hernandez's vehicle. Blue latex gloves similar to those found near the body were also found in the car, investigators previously said.

Authorities believe it's possible Perez drove around with the body of the victim for several hours.

After hearing all of the evidence, Judge David Young denied granting Perez bond, meaning he will remain in jail until his trial.

Young attributed his decision to the bloody pictures and cellphone data.

An arrest was made after a missing man's burned body was found in a rural area, and a new video shows the moments the murder suspect tried to escape police. NBC6's Lorena Inclan reports