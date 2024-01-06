Man who brazenly attacked judge during sentencing said he was having a bad day

The man who brazenly attacked a Las Vegas judge after leaping over the bench and slamming her into a wall told corrections officers he had a bad day and tried to kill her, a police document shows.

Court cameras showed the moment Deobra Redden, 30, appeared to “Superman” over the bench during a hearing Wednesday and pushed Clark County District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus against a wall. A brawl between him and court officials ensued, and three people were injured.

Holthus was preparing to sentence Redden on a charge of attempted battery with substantial bodily harm when he rocketed across the room.

After the attack, Redden told a marshal the “judge has it out for me” and “judge is evil,” according to a declaration of arrest report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The marshal said he also apologized saying, “I’m sorry you guys had to see that,” the document said.

In the melee, Redden slammed Holthus’ head against the wall, struck her once on the head and pulled out some of her hair, the document said. After the attack, one witness said the judge hid under her desk, “balled up covering her face," the police document said.

