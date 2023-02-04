Man Who Allegedly Left a Dead Fish at the ‘Goonies' House Rescued From Rough Seas Near Stolen Yacht

Unknowing rescuers plucked a man accused of placing a dead fish at an Oregon house featured in "The Goonies" from rough waters Friday, moments after the yacht he'd been on capsized, authorities said.

The man, later identified as Jericho Labonte, 35, of Victoria, British Columbia, was taken into custody Friday after a number of people recognized him, police in Astoria, Oregon, said in a statement.

(3/4) As he entered the water the vessel capsized but the rescue swimmer was able to safely recover the individual. He was flown back to Coast Guard Base Astoria where EMS was waiting to evaluate and treat the man. pic.twitter.com/woJ72rkFz7 — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) February 3, 2023

Authorities started pursuing Labonte after receiving a report Wednesday that he posted a video on Facebook that showed him placing the dead fish on the porch of the residence, police said. The home is nicknamed after "The Goonies," Steven Spielberg's 1985 boyhood adventure film in which the house appears.

Astoria police said Labonte was wanted on allegations of theft, endangering another person, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and criminal mischief. Astoria Police Chief Stacy Kelly said some of the allegations were from preexisting cases in British Columbia, according to the Associated Press.

