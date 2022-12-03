Man Wanted in Couple's Brutal Killing in Mass. Arrested in Florida

The man suspected of killing an elderly couple in their Marshfield, Massachusetts, home is in custody in Florida, ending a dayslong manhunt.

Christopher Keeley was arrested in Miami Beach, Florida, after allegedly attacking a man with a hammer, a source told NBC10 Boston. Inmate information from Miami-Dade County shows Keeley, 27, was booked Saturday morning on a fugitive warrant from out of state.

Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz and Marshfield Police Chief Philip Tavares confirmed Keeley's arrest Saturday, saying he'd been located the night before around 8:20 p.m. in Miami Beach. It appears Keeley had changed his hair color and appearance prior to his arrest.

Arrest Made In Marshfield Murder pic.twitter.com/L3QdvmJvhX — DA Tim Cruz (@PlymouthCtyDAO) December 3, 2022

Keeley has been wanted in the killings of Carl and Vicki Mattson, both 70, who were found stabbed and bludgeoned to death in their home Tuesday night. Cruz has said Keeley was an acquaintance of the couple and fled the scene in a black Jeep Wrangler that was later recovered in Avon.

Prosecutors believe the attack was targeted and not random, although officials would not specify the relationship between Keeley and the Mattsons.

Neighbors told NBC10 Boston off camera Saturday night that they're relieved an arrest was made, and that Keeley had been friends with the couple's son. They say Keeley had been living with the family for several months. One neighbor told us they instructed their children to stay away from Keeley because they never had a good feeling about him.

Marshfield police responded to Gotham Hill Drive after 9 p.m. Tuesday for a wellbeing check, where they found the bodies of the married couple with "obvious signs of trauma," Cruz has said. The couple's dog was also found dead inside the home.

A lawyer for Keeley's family has said they were cooperating with the investigation.

"The Mass State Police have been given the full cooperation of Mr. Keeley's family. The events that are alleged to have occurred are shocking and truly devastating to all involved. Our hearts go out to the entire Mattson family for their loss," the statement said.

Keeley faces a hearing to determine whether he will waive rendition before his return to Massachusetts to face charges, Cruz said. A hearing date was not provided.

It wasn't immediately clear if Keeley had an attorney who could speak to his arrest. NBC10 Boston has reached out to police and prosecutors in Miami Beach.

