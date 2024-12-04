Manhattan

UnitedHealthCare CEO Brian Thompson fatally shot in New York City

By Tracie Strahan and NBC New York Staff

UnitedHealthCare CEO Brian Thompson was shot and killed outside a Manhattan hotel early Wednesday morning, the NYPD said.

Police said Thompson was shot near the New York Hilton hotel at 1335 Ave of the Americas.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Thompson was initially taken to a local hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries, sources tell NBC New York.

Brian Thompson, 50, was fatally shot in the chest outside the Hilton hotel in midtown Manhattan on Wednesday.

The shooting happened just before 7 a.m. and a heavy police presence could be seen on the surrounding streets.

UnitedHealth Group was set to hold an investor day at the Hilton on Wednesday but canceled it after reports of the shooting, CNBC reports.

Police said they are looking for the gunman who left the scene on foot wearing all black clothing.

U.S. & World

Manhattan 47 mins ago

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson fatally shot outside NYC hotel

NHL 2 hours ago

Flames honor the late Johnny Gaudreau, welcome his family back to Calgary

It's not clear what, if anything, led up to the shooting.

NBC New York has reached out to UnitedHealthCare for comment.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This is a breaking story. Check back for developments.

This article tagged under:

Manhattan
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us