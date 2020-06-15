Man Shot During Demonstration Over Conquistador Statue in New Mexico

A man was shot Monday evening at a demonstration where protesters planned to topple a conquistador statue in Albuquerque, New Mexico, authorities said.

It wasn’t immediately clear who had been shot or how serious his injuries were. The Albuquerque Police Department said in a statement that one person was taken to a hospital.

A video of the protest appeared to show police holding multiple people on the street near the Albuquerque Museum, where protesters were planning to remove a statue of Juan de Oñate, NBC affiliate KOB reported.

It wasn’t immediately clear if they were under arrest or being detained. The station reported that they belonged to an armed "civil guard" group.

