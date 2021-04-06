murder suicide

Man Kills 3 Women in NYC Murder-Suicide, Leaving 8-Year-Old Girl to Call 911

The young girl who called the cops wasn't hurt, according to police. She's the daughter of the gunman and one of the women

A man in Brooklyn fatally shot three women in their New York City apartment on Monday before turning the gun on himself, leaving an 8-year-old girl to call the police, authorities said.

The New York City Police Department said officers responded to the call at Van Dyke Houses in Brooklyn around 11:30 p.m. and found the man's body in a walkway outside the housing complex. Two women were found in a hall area and one in their apartment's living room; one of the women was pronounced dead at the scene and the other two died a short time later.

The young girl who called the cops wasn't hurt, according to police. She's the daughter of the gunman and one of the women. None of the victims or the shooter has been identified.

Police say they're investigating the shooting as a murder-suicide.

No other information was immediately available.

