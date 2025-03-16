Times Square

Man set on fire near heart of Times Square: NYPD

The crime in midtown Manhattan is being investigated by the NYPD

By NBC New York Staff and Charles Watson

A man is recovering Sunday after being set on fire near Times Square as police search for a suspect.

The male victim, 45, was set on fire in the area of West 41st Street and 7th Avenue around 4 a.m. Sunday, the NYPD said. Police said he may have had a flammable substance thrown onto him.

Officers responded and observed the man on fire. The victim was assisted by the FDNY who put out the fire and took him to a local hospital where he is being treated for burns to his body, according to fire officials.

Police tell News 4 they believe the attacker was someone known to the victim.

The attack caught people off guard as they were enjoying an early Sunday morning, just a few hours before the first NYC half marathon runners crossed through Time Square. Few people NBC New York spoke with said they would have ever imagined walking near a crime scene in the middle of Times Square.

"Sunday morning it’s a nice time to be out in the city and so I’m a bit shocked," said Kathy Holland.

"I feel sad for humanity. I don’t understand why somebody would do that. I feel like a lot of things are unsettled right now," Tammy Brawn told News 4.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is continuing.

The incident follows another disturbing arson attack in the city that caused the death of a 57-year-old woman in December while she slept on a subway train.

