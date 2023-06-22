attack

California pregnant woman sets man ablaze after he attacked her, police say

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

A pregnant woman reportedly set a man on fire after he attacked her in downtown San Diego, according to the San Diego Police Department.

At 10:41 p.m. Wednesday, SDPD received a call about a man attacking a pregnant woman in the 900 block of 6th Avenue. Once arriving at the scene, police spoke with the pregnant woman and witnesses. The woman was bleeding and suffering from multiple injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Officers then began looking for a suspect but were unable to find him.

Police then received a call from an injured person in the 1200 block of Market Street at around 11:55 p.m. saying someone had set him on fire an hour before. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators later determined that this man was the suspect who assaulted the pregnant woman and determined the pregnant woman was responsible for the man's burn injuries.

After looking for witnesses and evidence, detectives found security video footage on 900 6th Avenue that captured the two incidents. The video shows the initial physical attack on the pregnant woman by the man and the subsequent use of fire as a weapon by the pregnant woman on the man, police said.

"The San Diego Police Department is dedicated to conducting thorough investigations whenever allegations of a hate crime are brought to our attention. We have received multiple inquiries regarding a man who suffered burn injuries following a confrontation that he has described as a hate crime," police said in a release Wednesday.

SDPD continues to investigate the incident and believes this incident is isolated and says there is no active threat to the community.

