Miami

Florida man steals school bus near Tampa and drives it to Miami while ‘high and drunk,' police say

Troopers caught up with the driver in Sarasota, while he was making his way back to the Tampa area, according to FHP.

By WFLA

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Florida man was arrested after he allegedly stole a school bus from the Hillsborough County School District and took it on an illegal solo field trip down south.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Daniel Saez, 32, stole the bus on Saturday night before driving it all the way to Miami.

Watch NBC Chicago local news and weather for free whenever and wherever

Troopers caught up with Saez in Sarasota, while he was making his way back to the Tampa area, according to FHP.

Stolen School Bus
FHP
A man is accused of stealing a bus from the Hillsborough County School District before driving it all the way to Miami.

Saez allegedly told troopers that he was "high and drunk" when he stole the bus.

He was arrested on a grand theft charge.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

This article tagged under:

Miami
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us