Police in Southlake, Texas, are looking for a man who they say test-drove a $6,000 bike and never came back.

On May 15, at about 1:30 p.m., a man browsing at the REI store at 1011 East Southlake Boulevard asked to test-drive a pricey Cannondale Jekyll Carbon 129 bicycle.

The employees normally allow for test drives provided the person provide identification, but that was not taken in this case.

When the man was given the bike, he rode out of the store and never came back.

Southlake police are hoping the public can help identify the man who they described as Hispanic or Latino and standing about 6 feet tall. They say he was clean-shaven and wore grey shorts and a blue Under Armour long-sleeve shirt. Police said his ring finger indicated he was married.

The bike is valued at $6,374.73.

Anyone with information can contact crime analyst Diana Smith at dsmith@cityofsouthlake.com or call 817-748-8915.