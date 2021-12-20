Capitol Riot

Man in Mob Attack on Officers at Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Gets Almost 4 Years

It is among the longer prison terms handed down in the attack

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A man who helped assault police officers during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was sentenced to almost four years in prison Monday, prosecutors said.

The 46-month sentence for Devlyn Thompson, 28, is among the longer prison terms handed down in the riot by a pro-Trump mob as Congress was counting the electoral votes of President Joe Biden’s win.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Thompson helped a mob that was seizing riot shields from police officers and used a metal baton he’d found to try and knock a pepper spray canister from an officer’s hand, prosecutors said.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Capitol RiotDonald TrumpDevlyn Thompson
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us