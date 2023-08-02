New York

Man found dead after Brooklyn concert in 2nd disappearance in weeks, police say

The man is the second person since June to be found dead in Newtown Creek after being seen at the Avant Gardner entertainment complex

By Dennis Romero | NBC News

Getty Images

For the second time since June, a man who was last seen at a Brooklyn music complex was found dead at a nearby creek, the New York City Police Department said.

The body of a man identified as John Castic, 27, was discovered late Tuesday morning in Newtown Creek, the police said in a statement.

Castic had been reported missing after he was last seen early Saturday at the Brooklyn Mirage venue, a few blocks from the creek, the department said.

Gilgo Beach Aug 1

Prosecutors in Gilgo Beach killings are giving Rex Heuermann's defense a vast trove of evidence

Gilgo Beach Jul 31

Wife of suspect in Gilgo Beach killings asks for ‘normalcy' in wake of ‘indescribable catastrophe'

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Officers pulled Castic's body out of the water and emergency medical personnel declared him dead, the department said.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

New YorkBrooklyn
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us