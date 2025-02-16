Man arrested in shooting of 2 men 17 times he said were Palestinians: Police

A man accused of shooting two people he identified as Palestinians 17 times in Miami Beach on Saturday night was arrested on attempted murder charges, police said.

Mordechai Brafman, 27, was charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder, an arrest report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Mordechai Brafman

According to the arrest report, surveillance video in the 4800 block of Pine Tree captured Brafman's car going southbound on Pine Road and then making a U-turn at 48th Street where a vehicle with two victims was stopped at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Brafman drove past them and stopped directly in front of them, then got out of his car, stayed near the driver's side and started shooting the vehicle as it drove past him, the report said.

Brafman then drove to 4887 Pine Tree Drive, where he was taken into custody.

The victims' vehicle, the report said, was shot 17 times and both people inside were struck by the gunfire.

One of the victims suffered a gunshot wound to their left shoulder, while the second victim suffered a graze wound to their left forearm, the report said. At least one of the victims was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

Surveillance footage showed the victims driving up to a condo building to seek help just after the shooting. One man appeared to have blood on his shirt.

Surveillance video showed two men seeking help after a shooting in Miami Beach on Feb. 15, 2025.

While Brafman was in the interview view room with detectives, the report said, he "spontaneously stated that while he was driving his truck, he saw two (2) Palestinians and shot and killed both."

Authorities said the shooting was unprovoked, and Brafman does not know either man.

Brafman was booked into jail and was expected to appear in bond court. Attorney information wasn't available.