Man dies after falling overboard from Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas cruise ship

The Coast Guard is investigating the cause of the man's fall.

By Gerardo Pons

Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The U.S. Coast Guard recovered the body of a man who fell overboard from a Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Sea cruise ship on Sunday, officials said.

Officials were alerted of the incident on Sunday, May 26, as the cruise ship was 300 miles off the Florida coast on its way to Mahogany Bay, Honduras, officials said.

"The Coast Guard received notice that a man had fallen overboard from the Icon of the Seas," U.S. Coast Guard spokesperson Eric Rodríguez told Telemundo Miami. "Coast Guard District Seven launched a C-27 aircraft while the cruiser deployed one of her own rescue boats."

The Coast Guard is investigating the cause of the man's fall. No more information was revealed.  

At nearly 1,200 feet long and weighing 250,800 gross tons, the Icon of the Sea is the world's largest cruise ship. It departed on its maiden voyage on Jan. 27 from Miami.

