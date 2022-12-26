Man Faces Hate Crime Charges After Homophobic, Racist Rant at In-N-Out Goes Viral

A Colorado man has been arrested on hate crime charges after a viral TikTok video showed him hurling homophobic and racist slurs at two Korean-American customers dining at a California In-N-Out Burger, police said Monday.

40-year-old Jordan Douglas Krah, of Denver, Colorado, was arrested Monday by San Ramon police and charged with two counts of committing a hate crime, the police department said in a statement.

According to investigators, the tirade took place on the night of Christmas Eve inside an In-N-Out Burger in San Ramon, when Arine Kim and Elliot Ha were filming a TikTok video of Ha's reaction to Kim's food order.

As Kim and Ha recorded the video, Krah randomly approached them "and engaged in a homophobic and racist rant." The encounter caused Ha and Kim to "fear for their safety," police said

As a result of his actions that were captured on video Christmas Eve, @SanRamonPolice personnel have arrested Denver (CO) resident Jordan Douglas Krah (DOB - 5/17/82) for violating California’s Hate Crime Laws as described under Penal Code 422.6.



"You guys filming yourself eating? You're weird homosexuals," Krah is heard saying in the TikTok video.

Krah then continued to escalate his threats towards Kim and Ha. At some point in the video, he threatened to spit in Ha's face before calling him a homophobic slur, the video shows.

"See you outside in a minute," Krah is heard saying in the video as he exited the restaurant.

Krah's threats towards Kim and Ha forced them to wait for the restaurant to close so workers could walk them to their car, NBC Bay Area reported.

The video was then posted the following day and racked up millions of views and shares, which helped police identify Kim and Ha and the suspect in the video.

"Through the help of social media, we were contacted by one of the individuals in this video," San Ramon Police Chief Denton Carlson said on Twitter.

Krah remains in custody. It's not clear if he has obtained an attorney who can speak on his behalf, NBC News reported.

In-N-Out Burger did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday by NBC News.