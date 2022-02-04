Man Arrested in Assault During NFC Title Game at SoFi Stadium That Left 49ers Fan Hospitalized

What to Know Daniel Luna, 40, was hospitalized in a medically induced coma following a parking lot assault during the NFC title game at SoFi Stadium.

Inglewood's mayor says security camera video shows Luna mingling with a group of 49ers fans before shoving a man in a Rams jersey.

When Luna turned to walk away, the man pushed Luna back, then punched him, the mayor says.

A Montebello man was arrested in a parking lot altercation during the NFC title game at SoFi Stadium that left a fan in a medically induced coma, Inglewood's mayor says.

The suspect was identified Friday morning by authorities as 33-year-old Bryan Alexis Rossell Cifuentes. A case had yet to be filed with the district attorney's office, but he was arrested on suspicion of assault by means to produce great bodily injury.

After contacting authorities, Cifuentes accompanied Inglewood police from his home Thursday night to the police station, where he was interviewed and arrested, Mayor James T. Butts said. He was released from custody on $30,000 bond.

It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney.

A 40-year-old San Francisco 49ers fan remains in a coma after he was punched during the parking lot confrontation Sunday with an apparent Rams fan at the NFC championship game. Daniel Luna was hospitalized after the fight while police sought his attacker based on a blurry video and the license plate of a car, Butts said at a Thursday news conference.

Luna, who owns a restaurant in Oakland, was mingling in a crowd of about 16 people at SoFi Stadium, most of them wearing what appeared to be 49ers jerseys, when he pushed a man wearing a Rams jersey from behind, Butts said after viewing the video.

Before that, Butts said, “there didn't seem to be any hostilities."

When Luna turned to walk away, the man pushed Luna back, the mayor said. When Luna turned, the man punched him in the mouth, causing Luna to fall to the ground and hit the back of his head, Butts said, estimating that the encounter lasted less than five seconds.

“It looked like a small altercation that went very bad," he said. “From one punch and someone falling, hitting their head on the ground. It wasn't like you had people ganging up on somebody and beating them."

The victim's head struck the pavement as he fell to the ground after the punch, Butts said. Luna's face was fractured and he was placed in a medically-induced coma to prevent internal bleeding from swelling his brain, Butts said.

Security won't be increased because of the incident, the mayor said.

“I'm very comfortable there was sufficient security" in the parking lot, he said. “There is plenty of security in the parking lot. You're not going to stop every altercation, argument between fans. It's just not going to happen."