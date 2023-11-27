Man arrested after removing clothes on Disneyland's ‘It's a Small World' ride

A 26-year-old man was arrested Sunday after he removed his clothes on the "It's a Small World" attraction at California's Disneyland theme park, Anaheim Police said.

Video from a guest on the ride showed the man, wearing only underwear, climbing among the mechanical props and scenery. The ride's theme music stops and calls for the man to get down, including warnings that he could get hurt, can be heard in the background as guests watched from the ride boats.

Another user posted video of the man naked outside the ride before he was taken into custody.

Anaheim police responded at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday to help security with a guest who removed his clothes, the department said. The man was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure and for being under the influence of a controlled substance, police said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

It was not immediately clear where the man was taken into custody at the Anaheim theme park. He was taken to a hospital as a precaution, police added.

The ride was temporarily shut down for inspection.

The ride was created for the 1964-1965 New York World’s Fair and shipped to Disneyland, where it opened in May 1966.

Lee esta historia en español aquí.