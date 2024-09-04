Los Angeles

Man arrested after police find methamphetamine in fruit cart of alleged vendor in Los Angeles

Last week, police arrested the alleged "vendor for falsifying the vehicle's license plate" and for not having the permits required by the city.

Hermosa Beach PD

Police arrested an alleged street fruit vendor in Los Angeles after finding methamphetamine hidden in the cart during a permit check, Hermosa Beach police confirmed in a social media post Monday.

After receiving a few complaints, the police cited several street vendors in the Hermosa Beach Pier area.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

One of the street vendors, who received several citations last month, refused to comply with authorities' instructions, according to police.

Last week, officers arrested the alleged "vendor for falsifying the vehicle's license plate" and for not having the permits required by the city.

In addition, the man was arrested after finding methamphetamine in his cart.

Hermosa Beach Police are reminding street vendors about the importance of keeping their paperwork and permits in order.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us