Brother of Former NFL Player Aqib Talib Surrenders to Police in Shooting of Youth Football Coach

The brother of a retired NFL player wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that took the life of a youth football coach during a game on Saturday surrendered to police Monday morning.

Lancaster Police said 39-year-old Yaqub Salik Talib was identified as a suspect in the murder of 43-year-old Michael Hickmon and surrendered at the Dallas County Jail on an outstanding warrant for first-degree murder.

Investigators said the shooting took place shortly before 9 p.m. during a youth football game at Lancaster Community Park after opposing coaches got into a physical altercation that escalated when someone pulled out a gun and fired a shot.

That shot, police said, struck Hickmon.

Hickmon was transported to Methodist Central Hospital for treatment and later died. The suspected gunman, later identified as Yaqub Talib, left the park after the shooting and was wanted by police until he surrendered Monday morning.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Lancaster Police said several witnesses, including children, were present during the incident and are being interviewed as part of the ongoing investigation. No other injuries were reported.

Talib, who is being held on a $1 million bond, is being represented by attorney Clark Birdsall who issued a statement Monday afternoon on behalf of his client.

“Mr. Talib regrets the tragic loss of life and so he turned himself in today so that he would be able to say his side of the story," said Birdsall said.

Mike Hickmon, who was shot and killed Saturday, is being remembered by the community as a man who loved coaching football and motivating today's youth.

According to records obtained by NBC 5, Talib has a criminal past in Dallas and Collin counties that includes charges of drug possession, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, abandoning a child/negligence, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault.

Talib is the brother of Aqib Talib, a former NFL cornerback and five-time Pro Bowler who announced his retirement in 2020 and is expected to be a contributor on Prime Video's "Thursday Night Football" broadcast beginning Sept. 15.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Senad Deranjic at 972-218-2756 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-8477.