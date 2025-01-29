Investigation underway after Massachusetts priest dies in Spain, officials say

A Jesuit priest from Massachusetts and who'd long been active at Boston-area schools died in Spain last week, a day before he was due to board a cruise, and police are investigating, according to the USA East Province of the Society of Jesus.

Fr. Richard Gross died in the southern city of Málaga on Jan. 20, the organization said, noting that they could not comment on specifics in light of the police investigation.

"Fr. Gross had served a long career at many schools and institutions as a dedicated chaplain, minister, and teacher. He will be missed," the statement said.

Gross, who was 80, was born in Wrentham and attended Boston College before becoming a Jesuit, according to an obituary from Jesuits USA East. He taught at BC High for five years, then went on to teach at the prestigious boarding school Phillips Academy — Andover for more than a decade.

He followed that by spending 10 years as pastor and director of the University of Connecticut at Storrs' Newman Center, then serviced as a chaplain at several other schools, including Vanderbilt and LaSalle universities.

Gross had been living at a residence at Boston College High for the last year and a half, according to a representative for the school.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Father Gross’s family, his brother Jesuits, and all those blessed by his ministry and friendship. We pray for his eternal peace and comfort for those mourning his loss," the statement said.