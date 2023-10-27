Lewiston mass shooting suspect Robert Card found dead in Maine

The man suspected in Wednesday's massacre that killed 18 people in Lewiston, Maine, has been found dead, authorities confirmed Friday night.

Sources told first told the NBC10 Boston Investigators that Robert Card — the subject of a dayslong manhunt that followed mass shootings at the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley and Schemengees Bar and Grille — had been found deceased, and that there was no longer a threat. The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office later said in a Facebook post that the suspect was dead.

"Maine State Police have located the body of Robert Card in Lisbon. He is dead," Gov. Janet Mills said at a press conference. "I've called President Biden to inform him about his news."

Commissioner Michael Sauschuck of Maine Department of Public Safety said Card's body was found at 7:45 p.m.

Hours later, police officers with long guns continued to block off all entrances to a recycling center in Lisbon. Card's vehicle was found Wednesday night near a river a short distance from that location.

Mills expressed "profound gratitude" for all of the law enforcement agencies who took part in the manhunt.

"Like many people, I'm breathing a sigh of relief tonight knowing that Robert Card is no longer a threat to anyone," Mills said. "I know there are some people — many people — who share that sentiment, but I also know that his death may not bring solace to many. Now is a time to heal."

Lewiston Police Chief David St. Pierre said he was "elated" to learn that Card was "no longer a threat to our community or any other community," but pointed out that the focus should remain on the victims.

"I just don't want to forget the families that are grieving and will continue to grieve, I don't want to forget the law enforcement officials that have worked tirelessly throughout this whole event," St. Pierre said. "We're going to grieve for the families that have lost loved ones here. We're going to continue to work, we're going to persevere, and we'll become better people for it."

As authorities continue to investigate the shootings that killed 18 people in Lewiston, all of the victims who lost their lives have been publicly identified.

The update comes after days of angst as an armed and dangerous man was unaccounted for after 18 people were killed and 13 injured.

"Mainers can breathe a collective sigh of relief thanks to the brave first responders who worked night and day to find this killer," Republican Sen. Susan Collins said in a statement Friday night. "When President Biden called me this evening to tell me the perpetrator of the heinous attacks in Lewiston had been found, we both expressed our profound appreciation for the courage and determination of these brave men and women."

Shelter-in-place orders were in place in Androscoggin County and parts of neighboring Sagadahoc County. Those orders were lifted earlier Friday.

Investigators have received more than 530 tips and leads since the killings.

At a press conference Friday, Maine authorities announced the names of all 18 victims who were killed in the tragedy.

"The victims of this tragedy are our family, friends, colleagues, and neighbors," Gov. Janet Mills said in a statement. "It is often said that our state is 'one big, small town' because Maine is such a closeknit community."

Mills noted one of the victims, Josh Seal, was a personal friend. An ASL interpreter during the state's COVID-19 briefings, he was one of four members of a deaf cornhole league killed at Schemengees.

The shootings sparked an outcry of support in Maine, throughout New England, and across the country.

Maine lawmakers were quick to express their horror. Moderate Democratic Rep. Jared Golden reversed course on his previous objection to a ban of assault weapons like the one used in the attack, calling it a mistake and committing to push for one.

"The time has now come for me to take responsibility for this failure, which is why I now call on the United States Congress to ban assault rifles like the one used by the sick perpetrator of this mass killing in my hometown of Lewiston, Maine," Golden said. "For the good of my community, I will work with any colleague to get this done in the time that I have left in Congress."

President Joe Biden shared his dismay that "Once again, our nation is in mourning after yet another senseless and tragic mass shooting."

"Today, Jill and I are praying for the Americans who've lost their lives, for those still in critical care, and for the families, survivors, and community members enduring shock and grief," the president said in a statement after the shooting.

The Boston Bruins and Boston Celtics honored the victims at their respective games on Thursday and Friday.