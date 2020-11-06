‘So Excited': Lt. Mark Brave to Become NH's 1st Black Sheriff

On Election Day, a young lieutenant in the Strafford County Sheriff’s Office made history, becoming the first Black person ever elected sheriff in New Hampshire.

“I’m so excited, I really am,” said Lt. Mark Brave. “That says that New Hampshire is open to progress, they’re open to new ideas.”

The 35-year-old Dover resident ran on a platform of transparency, proudly supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and passionate about bridging the gap between law enforcement and the community.

“I believe in starting the conversation,” Brave said. “I think it’s time for us to stop saying something and do something about it.”

In the predominantly white state of New Hampshire, Brave admits racism still exists.

In fact, he’s experienced it, even in his own neighborhood when he’s not in uniform.

“You get that extra look like, ‘What are you doing in my neighborhood?’” he explained.

Brave said he can’t wait to lead the charge toward change for the people of Strafford County -- and especially for his three young kids.

“I love my community and I want to show my kids that you can do whatever you want to do,” Brave said.

He’s also incredibly proud of running a clean campaign against his Republican competitor, saying Granite Staters are sick of mudslinging.

Brave will assume the role of Strafford County sheriff at midnight on Jan. 1.

